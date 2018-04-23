0 Van hits 8-10 pedestrians in Toronto, police say

TORONTO, Can. - Police in Canada say the van that struck eight to 10 pedestrians in north Toronto has been found and the driver is in custody.

Authorities say the white van hit the crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the Monday afternoon incident and Toronto's transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.



Collision, numerous pedestrians have been struck by a white van on Yonge St and Finch area. further when I get more. #GO725711 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck further when I get it ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

UPDATE 1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision.

A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene.

Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

Multiple police vehicles could be seen where the incident occurred.

