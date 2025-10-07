Van fire shut down I-75 southbound during morning rush

ATLANTA — Interstate 75 southbound has reopened after a van fire shut it down during the morning commute.

The van fire happened just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near the West Paces Ferry Road exit in northwest Atlanta. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields showed video of the flames spreading down the interstate shoulder, live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The lanes reopened just before 7 a.m. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta Fire to confirm if anyone was injured.

