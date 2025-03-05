VA Secretary Doug Collins served as designated survivor for Pres. Trump’s address

WASHINGTON — Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins served as the designated survivor during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

The designated survivor is a person chosen to remain physically away from a large gathering that includes the president, vice president and other high-ranking members of the federal government in the case of a mass-casualty event.

The designated survivor is generally a cabinet member in the presidential line of succession.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As per protocol, Collins stayed at an undisclosed location during Trump’s speech. Collins, who previously served as a U.S. Representative from Georgia, became VA secretary on Feb. 5 and is 17th in the presidential line of succession.

Here is the current presidential line of succession:

Vice President JD Vance House Speaker Mike Johnson Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley Secretary of State Marco Rubio Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Attorney General Pamela Bondi Interior Secretary Doug Burgum Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Labor Secretary (Nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer has not been confirmed yet) Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Energy Secretary Chris Wright Education Secretary Linda McMahon Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group