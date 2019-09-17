Gravel road dangerous for students walking to school and home, parents say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some parents in South Fulton are concerned the road their students walk on is too dangerous.
Hall Road is covered in gravel and dirt with no sidewalks for children to use on the way to school and home at the end of the day.
Parents and neighbors told Channel 2 Action News children have to jump into the ditch to avoid getting hit by cars, trucks and school buses. They also said the dirt kicked up off the road can be blinding.
On Channel 2 Action News This Morning: We'll show you the road conditions students are dealing with and how the city is responding.
