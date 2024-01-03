Unidentified remains found on New Year’s Day in north Georgia, GBI says

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into remains that were found on New Year’s Day.
Towns County deputies found the remains on the 8000 block of Gumlog Road in Young Harris.
The remains have not been identified, according to the GBI. Medical officials will perform an autopsy to help determine the identity of the remains.
Both the GBI and Towns deputies are continuing to investigate.
Channel 2 Action News has contacted the Towns County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about these remains found.
