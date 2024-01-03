Unidentified remains found on New Year’s Day in north Georgia, GBI says

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into remains that were found on New Year’s Day.

Towns County deputies found the remains on the 8000 block of Gumlog Road in Young Harris.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The remains have not been identified, according to the GBI. Medical officials will perform an autopsy to help determine the identity of the remains.

Both the GBI and Towns deputies are continuing to investigate.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the Towns County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about these remains found.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man dies after crashing into parked car near Lawrenceville A man died in an early morning crash near Lawrenceville when he drove off the road into a parked car.

©2023 Cox Media Group