ATLANTA - As we prepare for the highest temperatures of 2019, the National Weather Service has issued a warning about the air quality in Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the unhealthy air quality will be a major concern this week.
“Our weather pattern will be hot and dry through Memorial Day and into the middle of next week as a ridge of high pressure dominates over our area,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Severe Weather Team 2 says high temperatures will rise well above normal and reach record levels by this weekend.
“Our first 90 degrees of the year is expected Tuesday,” Deon said.
Temperatures will continue to warm each day, reaching the low 90s Wednesday through Friday.
“Highs will be in the mid-90s Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day,” Deon said. “Lows each night will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.”
97 is the hottest it's ever been in Atlanta in May. The record was set in 1914 and 1941. I think we could tie it Sunday! (no pun intended!) pic.twitter.com/JmezVFH9d5— Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) May 20, 2019
