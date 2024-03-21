Unclaimed ashes – Georgia county to give final burial to more than 150 people

MACON, Ga. — The remains of more than 150 people will finally have a final resting place after some of them have been sitting on a shelf for upwards of 30 years.

In the coming weeks, the Macon-Bibb County coroner’s office will be spreading their ashes near the front gate of Rose Hill Cemetery.

A headstone there lists their names.

Coroner Leon Jones told WGXA-TV, that over the last couple of years, he has tried to contact their families about their remains and only seven boxes were claimed – only five of which were retrieved.

Many of the cremated remains have been sitting in a box on a shelf in the basement of the old Sears department store building.

TRENDING STORIES:

“People don’t want to claim their loved ones even though they don’t have to pay for the cremation,” Jones said. “It’s always a family squabble. I mean, they just don’t care. I see brothers that haven’t spoken to each other in 30 years. I see sisters that sit on the opposite side of the funeral home. I tell people all the time, ‘Bury the hatchet.’”

The cremains of 166 people are now set to be scattered at the cemetery after the county petitioned to have them disposed of.

The rest of the remains – another 234 – will stay in the basement at the sheriff’s office annex building for now.

A ceremony is being held on Mar. 27 to honor the 166 and then the county will begin the legal process of disposing of the remaining ashes.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia school choice bill giving students $6,500 voucher to switch closer to becoming law

©2024 Cox Media Group