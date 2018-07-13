UGA student attacked, almost kidnapped walking to car, officials say

ATHENS, Ga. - There was a major scare near the University of Georgia Friday morning when a woman almost got kidnapped, officials said.
An alert went out to students detailing the encounter hours after the attack. The 22-year-old victim said she was walking to her car in downtown Athens around 1:30 a.m. when someone grabbed her by the waist and tried to drag her into a waiting car with a driver nearby.
In the alert, school officials said the victim was able to break free, although she suffered scratches from the attack.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is speaking with students who say they're now looking over their shoulders
