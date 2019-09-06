UGA scientist fears 5G could impact ability to accurately forecast weather

ATLANTA - 5G technology promises faster connectivity than ever before, but scientists fear it may come at a price. There are concerns this new tech could impact the accuracy of severe weather forecasts.
University of Georgia atmospheric science professor Dr. J. Marshall Shepherd said he's worried that some 5G frequencies will interfere with scientists’ ability to measure water vapor in the air.
“Both NASA and NOAA models and studies suggest that we will see noticeable degradation in weather forecast skill, and I trust those folks,” Shepherd said.
