0 UGA lacrosse player shot during robbery watches team's playoff game

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - After a week packed with so much emotion, the University of Georgia lacrosse team took the field in Gwinnett County Friday night.

This is the first time the team has played a game since their beloved teammate 22-year-old Tate Prezzano was shot during a robbery near campus.

Head coach Billy O'Haire spoke with Channel 2's Michael Seiden before his team squared off against South Carolina.

“It’s different for sure. With all the guys and all the stuff they’ve been going through all week together, he’s definitely here in spirit," the coach said.

O'Haire and his staff called Prezzano on Facetime Friday, so he could watch the team's first round playoff game from his hospital bed.

.@ugalax coach is FaceTiming w/ Tate Prezzano, who is recovering after getting shot during a robbery earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/fzc001NiXV — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 27, 2019

The coach told Seiden the progress Prezzano has made in a few days is remarkable.

"It's a miracle to be honest with you," he said.

Senior captain Tristan Otto told Seiden as soon as he heard about the shooting, he rushed to the hospital so he could be by his friend's side.

"Not having him around, not having him here and understanding why that is, it’s tough," Otto said.

Dozens came out to the field to show their support for Prezzano, who teammates say is the heart and soul of UGA lacrosse.

“He was always determined. He’s was probably one of the best teammates you could ever ask for," Otto said.

