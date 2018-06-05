Two women injured in South Fulton County shooting

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two women have been hurt in a double shooting.
It happened at a home on Kimberly Mill Road in South Fulton County.
Just before 6 p.m., police said two women were shot at the home. Police said they were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
A neighbor told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen an argument led to the gunfire.
"After the pop, I just heard, 'Oh my God! Oh my God! She shot me,'" Rinconya Manson said.
Manson said she was in her living room when she heard the sounds.
Police are investigating.
