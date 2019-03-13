Two vehicles, including FedEx truck, catch fire, blocking interstates and causing delays

Two vehicle fires are currently blocking two interstates, causing headaches for drivers in the metro area Tuesday night.
The first car is in flames on I-675 in Clayton County. The southbound lanes are blocked at Macon Highway at Exit 2.
The Channel 2 Action News assignment desk is making calls to find out if anyone is hurt, or how long it could take for roadways to clear. We checked traffic on Google Maps and it shows cars backed up for more than a mile.
TRENDING STORIES:
Triple Team Traffic encourages drivers to use US 23 or I-75 as an alternate route.
Video we showed you on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 taken from North Fulton County shows a FedEx truck on fire on 285, the inner loop at Glenridge Drive. That is at Exit 26.
All lanes are blocked.
We will bring you updates on both of the fires as we get them, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
🚨RED ALERT🚨 Clayton Co.: Vehicle fire...I-675/sb at US42/23(Exit 2), all lanes blocked. Use US 23 or I-75 as alternates. Updates on @wsbradio & @WSBTraffic Alerts App! @wsbtv #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/psnDWZVN11— Mike Shields WSB (@MikeShieldsWSB) March 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}