ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department responded to a crash early Monday evening involving two motorcycle officers.
The incident happened on Piedmont Road near Interstate 85, causing traffic delays.
Officials said the officers were riding their motorcycles when a car turned in front of them, causing the collision.
News Chopper 2 flew over the scene around 5:08 p.m. as officers responded.
APD said the officers involved are, "alert, conscious and breathing." They're listed in stable condition.
They were taken to Grady Hospital.
