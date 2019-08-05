Two men vandalized places of worship with white nationalist messages, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The search is on for men who vandalized two places of worship with flyers that promote white nationalism.
Police said the two men tagged a temple and a synagogue. Investigators released new surveillance video and they're hoping someone recognizes the guys and turns them in.
At first Nate Sandler wasn't quite sure what he was looking at when he arrived at Temple Israel last week but when he took a second glance he quickly figured it out.
"I wasn't angry, just disappointed," Sandler said.
Columbus police said the two men in the surveillance video plastered Temple Israel and a local synagogue with flyers that promoted an organization the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a white nationalist hate group.
If you look closely at the video and the surveillance pictures, you can see both men wore blue gloves. Police believe the two made sure they left no fingerprints behind.
Watch the video, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES
- 9 dead, 27 wounded in downtown Dayton, Ohio shooting; suspect killed by police
- 6-year-old boy wears ‘I will be your friend' shirt for first day of school to help stop bullying
- State investigation shows Douglasville station's gas was mostly water
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}