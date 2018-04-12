2 men arrested for selling drugs near school, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned two men have been indicted for allegedly selling cocaine and other drugs next to a performance center used by Marietta City Schools.
Police told Cobb County bureau chief Chris Jose the men were dealing drugs in their home with several kids in the home ranging from 5-months-old to 12-years-old.
When police were arresting the men, authorities say one of them ran away while he was handcuffed. The men are charged with a handful crimes including trafficking cocaine, obstruction, reckless conduct, possession with intent to distribute within 800 feet from a school.
Why police say this is a step in getting rid of drugs in the area, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
