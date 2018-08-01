Two local men visit Phoenix to help migrant families at the border: 'I cried myself to sleep'

ATLANTA - Sam Aguilar and Jaime Rangel, a DACA recipient, had no idea the strength it would take to help migrant families just reunited at the border.
"I cried myself to sleep because it’s astonishing to see what human beings can do to other human beings," Rangel told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus.
During 18-hour days last week in Phoenix, Arizona, the volunteers from metro Atlanta organized logistics for several hundred families from Central America including hotel rooms, meals and corporate-sponsored flights.
“It was very chaotic," Rangel said.
