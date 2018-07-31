0 2 in custody, one on the run after trio steals motorcycle from hotel, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A police officer is in a hospital after a crash involving a stolen motorcycle.

A mother, who asked to not be identified, told Channel 2 Action News she stopped by the Cobb Parkway Dairy Queen for ice cream a little after 5 p.m. Monday.

To her surprise, she saw a Cobb County police officer pointing a gun at three men in a pickup.

“He said, ‘Hands up, hands up!’” the witness said.

The mom watched the trio, accused of stealing a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle from a local motel, try to get away.

"The driver bailed out and ran eastward, then the other two ran westward. One hid behind a trash can, so I felt like it was my duty to tell them there was a man behind that trash can," the woman said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said one man dashed across Cobb Parkway, and the officer followed. Investigators said a driver not involved with the incident hit the officer.

"He was telling the lady to stop, and I don't know. She just probably panicked and hit the gas, and he got hit," the woman said. "I kept yelling as loud as I can, 'An officer's down. An officer's down.'"

Investigators said injuries to the officer's leg are significant, but not life threatening. The arrests happened near Marietta Diner, where the owner is friends with several officers.

"Hearing anything happen to any of the officers is like a family member got hurt. It's awful," said Gus Tselios, Marietta Diner's owner.

Officers said they used GPS tracking on the motorcycle to find the men. Police have not released the suspects' names.

They arrested two of the men, but said one got away. The search continues.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.