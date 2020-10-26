Two Georgia teens become Eagle Scouts for first time since girls allowed in BSA

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two girls from Oconee County are about to make history. They’re about to become Eagle Scouts for the first time since girls have been allowed into the BSA Scouts.
Channel 2′ Berndt Petersen talked to Halen DeMattei and Betsy Chapeau, both 13, who joined the organization that was originally known as the Boy Scouts of America 19 months ago. The organization had just started to allow girls to join and changed their name to be more inclusive.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank a scout can achieve.
TRENDING:
Halen DeMattei said she first became interested in joining the organization when her brothers were in Cub Scouts. Her mother, Michelle, is a troop leader.
“Halen would come to the Cub Scouts and help and help the boys,” Michelle Demattei said. " I saw the impact it had on her just coming and going camping. So when they allowed girls into the Scouts, Halen is like, ‘Yes, I want to do it.’ I said, ‘Okay let’s do it.’ So we started a troop."
Halen DeMattei supervised the reconstruction of a butterfly garden at Oconee County Middle School. She said the work was worth the effort.
“The weeds were like as tall as me,” DeMattie said. “So we had to shovel them all down and it took a long time to do.”
© 2020 Cox Media Group