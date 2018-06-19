0 Two animal shelters at max capacity, foster families needed

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb and Fulton County animal shelters are at max capacity, and they need your help.

Officials with Lifeline Animal Project said they are in desperate need of foster families. They have had more than 120 families already step up this past week, and now they need at least 50 more.

"We are just packed. We have way too many animals here," Karen Hirsch, with Lifeline Animal Project, said.

Hirsch shared the startling number of animals that came in just last month.

“We have 700 to Fulton and 700 to DeKalb animal services,” Hirsch said.

That's 1,400 cats and dogs in just 30 days. Channel 2's Craig Lucie saw more than half a dozen dogs are being held in just one kennel.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We desperately need people to come and help us,” Hirsch said.

The animals have already been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and all the supplies and food they need will be given to foster families by Lifeline.

“It’s really rewarding. It beats the alternative of animals spending time in the shelter,” Chelsea Parr said.

Parr has fostered hundreds of dogs and highly recommends it. If these animals don’t get help now, unfortunately, they will have to be euthanized.

"That might be a reality. We really don’t want to do that. It breaks our hearts,” Hirsch said.

Fostering gives the animals a break from the shelter, and through the process, Lifeline can learn more about them so they can find their forever family.

If you would like to help, call Lifeline Animal Project at (404) 292-8800.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.