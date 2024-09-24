Trump proposes 200% tariffs on foreign cars to boost U.S. factories during Savannah visit

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was in Savannah Tuesday to lay out his economic vision, which includes significant tariffs on imports.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was in Savannah, where Trump addressed a near-capacity crowd of about 2,200 at the Civic Center, emphasizing his plans to impose tariffs to encourage foreign companies to manufacture in the United States.

Trump’s economic plan includes tariffs of up to 200% on imports, including automobiles not built in the U.S. He argued that these tariffs would induce foreign companies to build manufacturing plants in the country.

“We will put a 100% tariff on every single car coming across the Mexican border and tell them the only way they’ll get rid of it is if they want to build a plant right here in the United States with you people operating that plant,” Trump said.

However, economic experts worry that retailers could pass these tariffs onto consumers, increasing costs.

Savannah’s Democratic Mayor Van Johnson, a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, expressed skepticism about Trump’s familiarity with the city and highlighted recent positive economic indicators.

“I’m just glad he knows where Savannah is. He didn’t know where Savannah was during his four years as president,” Johnson said.

Johnson pointed out that inflation is down below 3% and noted that the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cut signals confidence in the economy.

“I think that the Fed just cutting the interest rate certainly shows the economy is getting better. We know it’s not better for everybody. We have to continue to work until it does get better for everyone,” Johnson said.

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is scheduled to campaign in Georgia on Thursday, but that could change due to an approaching storm.

