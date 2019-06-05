Trump administration eyeing Fort Benning for new shelter for immigrant children

Federal and military officials are looking at housing thousands of migrant children at a Georgia military post.
Those kids who cross the border without parents or caregivers could spend time at fort benning.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot spent the day communicating with the Department of Defense and Health and Human Services. They both confirmed that officials are touring fort benning to see if it can be used to house those children.
Not everyone in Columbus agrees on the immigration policy, but most agree Fort Benning would be a good place for those children to go. The story, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
