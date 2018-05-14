Truck driver who tried to save girl from roll over crash says 'it looked like a war zone'

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is hearing from a truck driver who tried to save the life of a young girl ejected from a roll over crash.
Nine members of a family were thrown from the vehicle, police say.
The 11-year-old didn't make it.
A trucker told Channel 2's Tom Regan other people at the crash on I-75 near Locust Grove.
He said he and a nurse paid most attention to the girl, who was in the worst shape.
"It look like a war zone. There were cars broken to pieces everywhere," Adam Bellinger said.
Why this crash was nothing like he'd ever seen before during his many years on the road, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:30 p.m.
