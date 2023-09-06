Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into “extremely dangerous” major hurricane in Atlantic

ATLANTA — Tropical Storm Lee is expected to develop into a hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

It is expected to become a hurricane later Wednesday and develop into an “extremely dangerous” major hurricane by Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Current projections show it not making landfall but passing just northeast of the British Virgin Islands, which is still recovering from hurricanes Maria and Irma in September 2017.

