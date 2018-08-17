Troops return to Atlanta after serving overseas, honored at special ceremony

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Army soldiers who served overseas in the medical department returned home to a special ceremony Friday.
Out of the soldiers honored, two were from Georgia.
They told Channel 2 Action News serving time overseas was unforgettable, but they are happy to be home.
There was a packed room of soldiers and family at Fort Gillem for the Welcome Home Warrior Citizen ceremony.
Twenty-five soldiers from the army medical department who were deployed in support of the War on Terror were recognized for their service to our country.
Most serve for 120 days over the course of a year. They all had different missions.
Soldiers received a special American flag in a wooden box, along with an American flag they can fly at home.
One soldier Channel 2's Lauren Pozen spoke with is from Newton, Georgia. U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Oluwaseun Cole is an OBGYN who served in Kuwait.
"It is breathtaking to be able to serve a great community. It's also great to be home," Cole said.
