Triple shooting in SW Atlanta leaves one dead

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    ATLANTA - A man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting Tuesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

    The incident happened inside a home in the 800 block of Smith Street Southwest.

    The two surviving victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

    No suspect information is known at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

