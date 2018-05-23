Triple shooting in SW Atlanta leaves one dead

ATLANTA - A man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting Tuesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
The incident happened inside a home in the 800 block of Smith Street Southwest.
The two surviving victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No suspect information is known at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
We'll have the latest on the shooting -- on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.
#Breaking: APD says, 3 men were shot inside of a home along Smith Street, 1 man has died. Detectives say, they’re trying to figure out what happened. Stay with @wsbtv for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/b8I3CEl6cA— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) May 23, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}