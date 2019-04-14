Trees, power lines down across metro Atlanta after storms moved through area

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is getting reports of damage caused by storms Sunday morning and afternoon.
Many parts of north Georgia experienced rain, thunderstorms and tornado watches and warnings -- and now thousands of families are without power.
Right now, people are cleaning up in areas like Cobb and Gwinnett counties, and our Channel 2 Action News crew spotted trees down across the area.
ROAD CLOSED - Shallowford Road near Nicholson Elementary will be closed for the next several hours as crews work to clear a large tree. @CobbDOT says storms kept them busy;— 𝗖𝗼𝗯𝗯 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 (@cobbcountygovt) April 14, 2019
- 5 trees down across roadways or into power lines
- A small number of power outages
- 2 flooding calls pic.twitter.com/OIQqFy1atN
Channel 2's Audrey Washington takes you to the hardest hit areas, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
