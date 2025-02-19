Tree narrowly misses house, but damages mother’s car she uses for catering business

ATLANTA — An Atlanta mother is thankful that she and her children weren’t hurt after a tree nearly missed their home.

The large tree came down around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Forrest Park Road in southeast Atlanta.

The mother, Miracle, told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that she was already awake, but the loud noise woke her children up.

When she went to look, Miracle saw the tree missed her house, but damaged the carport and her car. She owns a catering business and relies on her car for her kids activities and her business.

