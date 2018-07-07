  • Tree limb crashes through home, injuring 11-year-old

    By: Christian Jennings

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a big tree limb crashed into his bedroom.

    It happened at a mobile home park on Barbara Lane in Austell Friday evening.

    The family of Bryan Ortega told Channel 2 Action News he has a fractured shoulder and a bump on his head.

    A neighbor said she's relieved he's OK.

    “We're one big community around here, and they're all our babies and it scared me. I stood on my front porch and cried my eyes out just not knowing,” Heather Rogers said.

    Tree limbs fell and damaged several trailers in the park.

