Tree limb crashes through home, injuring 11-year-old

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a big tree limb crashed into his bedroom.
It happened at a mobile home park on Barbara Lane in Austell Friday evening.
The family of Bryan Ortega told Channel 2 Action News he has a fractured shoulder and a bump on his head.
TRENDING STORIES:
A neighbor said she's relieved he's OK.
“We're one big community around here, and they're all our babies and it scared me. I stood on my front porch and cried my eyes out just not knowing,” Heather Rogers said.
Tree limbs fell and damaged several trailers in the park.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}