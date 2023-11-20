Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s how much gas prices are in Georgia

ATLANTA — Heading out of town for this Thanksgiving? Luckily, gas prices are continuing to trend downward in Georgia.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Georgia drivers are paying an average of $2.82 per gallon for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

As of Monday, the average price will be three cents less than a week ago and 30 cents less than this time last year. Georgians are paying $4.50 less to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline compared to this time last year.

Earlier this month, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended the gas tax suspension through Nov. 29.

Kemp said he wanted to help Georgiana “cope with high food and travel costs through the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The most expensive market to get gas in Georgia is Savannah, while the least expensive is Warner Robins, according to AAA.

Georgia has the third cheapest gas prices across the United States, only trailing Mississippi and Texas.

