  • Traveling for holiday? 1.3M passengers to travel through Atlanta airport

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Heads up! Wednesday is the peak travel day before Thanksgiving.

    [READ MORE: Thanksgiving traffic: Here's when (and when not) to travel in Atlanta]

    There are going to be so many people on the roads, your drive through Atlanta could take three and a half times longer than usual. So if you're heading to the airport, leave early.  

    A total of 1.3 million people are expected to pass through Harstfield-Jackson International Airport this week.  

    How airport officials are planning to deal with long lines, all morning on Channel 2 Action News.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories