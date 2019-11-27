Traveling for holiday? 1.3M passengers to travel through Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Heads up! Wednesday is the peak travel day before Thanksgiving.
There are going to be so many people on the roads, your drive through Atlanta could take three and a half times longer than usual. So if you're heading to the airport, leave early.
A total of 1.3 million people are expected to pass through Harstfield-Jackson International Airport this week.
We're lit for #Thanksgiving! 🍁🦃— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 27, 2019
While you're enjoying the view, please remember to arrive to the airport 2 hours early for Domestic flights and 3 hours early for international! pic.twitter.com/UUlCYKfy4d
How airport officials are planning to deal with long lines, all morning on Channel 2 Action News.
