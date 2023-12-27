Travelers see spike in gas prices across Georgia over Christmas weekend

ATLANTA — The busy holiday travel season is in full swing and drivers are noticing that they’re paying more at the gas pumps.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas shot up by five cents on Christmas Day.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to drivers who got a little sticker shock when they went to fill up.

Some were shocked to see prices over three dollars per gallon.

“Certainly, with a trailer it’s even less efficient so that’s something to factor in as we are driving,” traveler Kristen Albert said.

AAA also found that gas prices are up 22 cents more this month compared to last month.

On average, Georgians are paying 31 cents more this year than this time last year.

The increase comes after Governor Brian Kemp ended the gas tax suspension in November.

Talon Bronner is traveling from North Carolina to Louisiana.

“Gas prices have been kind of crazy for a while,” Bronner said.

A AAA spokesperson also told Washington that drivers can expect gas prices to keep going up as crude oil prices increase around the country.

