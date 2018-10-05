Travelers beware: Roads close at Atlanta airport for canopy construction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Travelers beware: Some roads in and out of Atlanta's airport will close this weekend as construction begins on the next phase of an ongoing canopy construction project.
Channel 2's Craig Lucie is at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where crews will begin work this weekend on the canopies at the South Terminal. Canopies at the North Terminal are nearing completion.
Officials say portions of the upper roadway leading to the South Terminal will temporarily closed to all traffic.
We're working to learn how travelers can get around construction-related traffic snarls, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
