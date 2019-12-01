Travelers across U.S. can expect some difficult weather conditions heading home

A powerful winter storm is causing a travel nightmare for millions of Americans.
Heavy snow, powerful winds, and wintry mix are spreading from the Plains into the upper Midwest. In Duluth, Minnesota, blizzard conditions with additional snowfall up to 17 inches and 40 mph winds are making travel difficult to impossible.
If you're traveling to the Northeast Sunday into Monday, plan for delays. As the winter storm moves eastward, an icy scenario will develop over parts of the Mid-Atlantic, late on Saturday night, that will move into parts of New England on Sunday evening into Monday.
On Sunday afternoon into Monday evening, heavy snow will develop over parts of the Northeast. Difficult to dangerous driving conditions will be associated with the winter weather over the Upper Midwest into the Northeast, while precipitation will remain in the form of rain across the Southeast.
While weather across north Georgia was picture-perfect Saturday, that won't be the case tomorrow. Meteorologist Katie Walls will be updating when you can expect the rain to move through and clear out tonight on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
