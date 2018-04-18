Traffic stop leads to one of largest meth busts in city history

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - A man and woman were arrested Wednesday in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in Adairsville history.
Adairsville police noticed a vehicle with a busted windshield parked at two different businesses early Wednesday morning. Officers say they first saw the car parked at the gas pump at Patty’s Truck Stop on Highway 140 for around an hour. Shortly after, the same car was seen at a QuickTrip gas station, according to police.
Officers stopped the "suspicious" car around 2 a.m. after the driver identified as Adam Hall, 39, pulled out of the QuickTrip and onto Highway 140. Hall, wanted for parole violation, was immediately placed under arrest.
Adairsville police then asked the front seat passenger, identified as Shannia Lau, 36, if they could search the vehicle. After Lau, the owner of the vehicle, refused, officers called the Calhoun Police Department for K-9 support.
Police say those K-9 officers alerted them to the presence of narcotics inside the car. Officers conducted a search and discovered a backpack with over 2 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine in various plastic containers and plastic bags, over 4 ounces of marijuana, several hundred Schedule I, II, III & IV pills, several digital scales, glass smoking pipes, and over $8,000 in cash, according to police.
Lau was placed under arrest, and both suspects were transported to Bartow County Jail and face several drug charges.
