Traffic stop ends in nearly 60-pound drug bust on I-185, deputies say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A traffic stop on a Georgia interstate Tuesday turned into a nearly 60-pound drug bust on I-185, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The Muscogee County Sheriff, which is one of several law enforcement agencies active in the Columbus, Ga. area, said their Special Operations Patrol Units and the Georgia State Patrol pulled a man over on the highway and found him with dozens of pounds of drugs.

Deputies said the drugs in Hunter Vaughn’s car were already pre-packaged and ready for distribution.

“The driver, Hunter Vaughn, was found to be in possession of approximately 56.2 pounds of Marijuana,” according to MCSO.

Vaughn was taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident and charged with felony marijuana trafficking, jail records show.

