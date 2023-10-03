I-20 WB reopening at downtown connector after crash shut down lanes for hours

ATLANTA — If you heading through downtown Atlanta for Tuesday’s commute, give yourself extra time this morning.
Interstate 20 is slowly reopening near the downtown connector after a crash shut it down for hours.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported the crash on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where you could see delays backing up for several miles on I-20 and also on Intestate 75/85 heading into town.
🚨RED ALERT 6:20a Atlanta: I-20/wb shut down west of Downtown Connector (Exit 57). Live team coverage NOW 95.5 @wsbradio & @wsbtv Channel 2 Action News This Morning. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/OZ6iuoCFk0— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) October 3, 2023
Shields reports that drivers use Memorial Drive, MLK Jr. Drive or Hollowell Parkway as alternates.
The lanes started to open back up just after 7:15 a.m.. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police for more details on what led up to the crash.
