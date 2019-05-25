  • Memorial Day weekend traffic: Lanes of downtown connector reopen after crash

    ATLANTA - Lanes of the downtown connector are reopening after a multi-car crash shut them down for part of the afternoon. 

    Triple Team Traffic reported the shutdown south of University Avenue exit on I-75 and I-85 around noon Saturday. Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News there are no serious injuries.

    The lanes began to reopen after 1 p.m., but there are still heavy delays through the area. All lanes were cleared by 1:30 p.m.

    Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer for many and remains one of the busiest travel times of the year. 

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported nearly 43 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, a 3.6% increase from last year, according to the American Automobile Association.

