ATLANTA - Lanes of the downtown connector are reopening after a multi-car crash shut them down for part of the afternoon.
Triple Team Traffic reported the shutdown south of University Avenue exit on I-75 and I-85 around noon Saturday. Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News there are no serious injuries.
The lanes began to reopen after 1 p.m., but there are still heavy delays through the area. All lanes were cleared by 1:30 p.m.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: AVOID The Downtown Connector/nb south of University. MULTIPLE vehicles reported overturned. First responders just getting to the scene. https://t.co/YULjFukFkK #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/m4xKgQCotk— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 25, 2019
RED ALERT on the Downtown Connector/nb south of University with a multi-vehicle, multi-injury crash. https://t.co/YULjFukFkK #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZJtNvRQnTE— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 25, 2019
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer for many and remains one of the busiest travel times of the year.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported nearly 43 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, a 3.6% increase from last year, according to the American Automobile Association.
