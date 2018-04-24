0 Tons of marijuana sold legally in Colorado making its way to other states, including GA

ATLANTA - As the legal marijuana business continues to boom in Colorado, some authorities warn of the increasing rate of individuals illegally selling marijuana in and out of the state.

In 2016, Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Colorado drug task forces completed 163 investigations of individuals or organizations involved in illegally selling Colorado marijuana.

According to the officials, these cases led to:

252 felony arrests

7,116 pounds (3.5 tons) of marijuana seized

47,108 marijuana plants seized

2,111 marijuana edibles seized

232 pounds of concentrate seized

29 different states to which marijuana was destined

Illegal transportation of Colorado marijuana on highways increased 43 percent in the four-year average. 2013-2016, since Colorado legalized recreational marijuana compared to the four-year average, 2009-2012, prior to legalization.

The most common destinations identified were Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Kansas and Florida.

Georgia reported having six seizures in the time period.

Highway seizures of Colorado marijuana increased 20 percent from 288 in 2013, when recreational marijuana was legalized, to 346 in 2016.

Of the 346 highway seizures in 2016, there were 36 different states destined to receive marijuana from Colorado.

Approximately half of all seizures, 48 percent, containing Colorado marijuana originated from Denver.

Average amount of legal marijuana mailed out of state increases

Seizures of Colorado marijuana in the U.S. mail have increased 844 percent from an average of 52 parcels, 2009-2012, to 491 parcels, 2013-2016, in the four-year average since recreational marijuana has been legal.

Seizures of Colorado marijuana in the U.S. mail have increased 914 percent from an average of 97 pounds, 2009-2012, to 984 pounds, 2013-2016, in the four-year average that recreational marijuana has been legal.

