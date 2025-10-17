Tonight will be the final 7 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until next year

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year when the amount of daylight is getting shorter each day. You’ll notice that even more this weekend.

Friday’s sunset will occur at 7:00 pm. Saturday’s sunset is at 6:59 p.m. That means tonight will be the last sunset that’s 7 p.m. or later until next year.

For the rest of October, you can expect sunsets in the 6 p.m. hour.

When Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 2 , the sunsets will be in the 5 p.m. hour with the clocks falling back.

We’ll stay on standard time until March 8, 2026.

