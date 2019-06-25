Today's break from storms won't last all week

ATLANTA - After days of strong storms across north Georgia, we will settle into a drier pattern over the next few days.
Today will be hot and mainly dry with a rain chance less than 10 percent with highs in the low 90s.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the next chance for isolated storms, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
What Can You Get Only By Watching Channel 2 Action News?
1. Updated humidity forecast showing the drier air in place over the next few days – limiting the chance of storms across north Georgia.
2. Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timeline and what areas could see rain over the next few days.
3. Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast for the weekend.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}