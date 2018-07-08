Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year

ATLANTA - Sunday is one the busiest travel days of the year.
In fact, it's the busiest day of the year at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials say.
Thousands of people are expected to move through the airport today as travelers return home from July 4th vacations.
You can also expect to see more drivers on local roads today.
We are checking construction and road construction and will have all of your up-to-the-minute traffic conditions on Channel 2 Action News Sunday A.M.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}