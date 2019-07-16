ATLANTA - Tuesday is going to be another hot and dry day across north Georgia.
“For this afternoon, expect high temperatures to reach the mid 90s across metro Atlanta, with a few spots in the upper 90s south and east,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
According to Monahan, Tuesday is the 31st day of 90 degrees or higher this year. We normally average 37 such days per year.
“By tomorrow, an upper level disturbance -- with some moisture from what’s left of Barry attached to it -- will approach the area with increasing rain chances, especially over the north Georgia mountains,” Monahan said.
Monahan said storms will develop during the afternoon, but are likely to run out of some steam as they move into the metro area.
“Thursday and Friday will feature scattered showers and storms again across north Georgia,” Monahan said.
We’re expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine each day this weekend, with high temperatures in the low 90s. There’s a 30 percent chance of storms each day.
WHAT YOU CAN GET ONLY BY WATCHING CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS:
- Updated hour by hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timeline of showers and storms across north Georgia later this week
- Updated potential rainfall amounts through the end of the week
- Updated long range temperature and rainfall outlook showing heat continuing with increased rain chances into next week
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}