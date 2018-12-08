Tis' the season for package thefts. Here's how to avoid them

ATLANTA - Tis' the season for package deliveries -- and unfortunately, the season for package thefts.
Atlanta police are warning people to be especially aware of thieves targeting holiday gifts.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman spoke to one homeowner whose back-ordered Christmas gift to her father was stolen off of her porch.
What police say you can do to prevent package thefts, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
. @Atlanta_Police warning about package thieves, especially this time of year. What you can do to prevent your holiday deliveries from being stolen tonight at 11 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HCvs6mUp7i— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) December 8, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Winter Storm Watch expanded to include 15 more counties, including metro area
- Investigators: Teen tried to scam state out of $20M+ with online business
- Leaked confession reveals motive behind Tara Grinstead's murder, GBI says
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}