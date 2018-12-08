  • Tis' the season for package thefts. Here's how to avoid them

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Tis' the season for package deliveries -- and unfortunately, the season for package thefts. 

    Atlanta police are warning people to be especially aware of thieves targeting holiday gifts. 

    Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman spoke to one homeowner whose back-ordered Christmas gift to her father was stolen off of her porch. 

    What police say you can do to prevent package thefts, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories