Ticket sold at Brookhaven gas station wins $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — No one walked away with the big prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. But someone in metro Atlanta is $50,000 richer after the drawing.
The Georgia Lottery confirmed that one ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The numbers selected were 27-35-41-56-60 and the red Powerball was 16.
The $50,000 ticket was sold at the Chevron Food Mart located at 4234 Peachtree Rd. NE in Brookhaven.
Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.
Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.
You can watch the Powerball drawing live on Channel 2 every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday before WSB Tonight at 11:00 p.m.
