ATLANTA - The prices of the cheapest available Super Bowl LIII tickets have dropped by about 20 percent on the secondary market since Monday, according to data from ticket reseller TickPick.
Those prices, generally for upper-level corner seats, hovered between $2,200 and $2,300 (before fees) on several resale sites Friday.
The average purchase price of all tickets resold was $5,739 as of Friday, according to Ticketmaster.
TickPick’s Kyle Zorn offered this forecast of the market between now and Sunday’s kickoff: “At some point, customers are going to make their move. There is quite a bit of inventory available, and with an increase in the velocity of orders the market should hold steady. Customers can then expect another 5-10 percent dip on Sunday morning. But with the volatility of the market this year it’s tough to tell.”
This article was written by Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
