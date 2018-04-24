Three teens arrested after car break-ins, police pursuit in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Car break-ins led to a police pursuit in Cobb County early Sunday morning.
Police say the group had been targeting multiple neighborhoods.
Now three teens have been arrested and police say more may be on the run.
What investigators told us about the uptick in car break-ins, tonight on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tex McIver found guilty of murdering his wife
- Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting in custody (PHOTO)
- 9 dead, 16 injured after van strikes crowd of pedestrians in Toronto, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}