Threats over vote for US House Speaker sent to Georgia Congressman and family

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson said he received threats after changing his vote for Speaker of the House.

The Republican lawmaker, and representative for District 3, covering parts of West Central Georgia, initially voted to support Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker but changed his vote in the second round.

Ferguson said in a statement that while he had supported Jordan to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, concerns about the “threatening tactics and pressure campaigns” by Jordan supporters to drum up votes influenced his choice when the House voted again.

Now, according to the congressman, he’s facing those same threatening tactics, as is his family.

The first vote to choose a new speaker, where Jordan was the frontrunner among Republicans, failed when 20 Republicans and every Democrat voted no.

Ferguson said in his statement about the votes that he’d discussed his concerns over threats and attacks with Jordan. The Georgia congressman said he originally planned on voting for him again, but as “pressure campaigns and attacks” on colleagues in the house increased, he instead voted for Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican.

“When the pressure campaigns and attacks on fellow members ramped up, it became clear to me that the House Republican Conference does not need a bully as the Speaker,” Ferguson said.

After voting for Scalise on Wednesday’s vote, the Georgia Republican said threats came in.

“Shortly after casting that vote, my family and I started receiving death threats. That is simply unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated,” Ferguson said.

In the interim after the failed second vote, Jordan urged an end to the attacks and threats against his colleagues in the House.

“No American should accost another for their beliefs. We condemn all threats against our colleagues and it is imperative that we come together. Stop. It’s abhorrent,” Jordan said in a statement.

With the second failed vote to attain the Speakership, Jordan announced a third vote for who would pick up the gavel would not be held yet.

That means the U.S. House remains frozen and limited in what it can do as a legislative chamber, pending the confirmation of a new Speaker of the House.

