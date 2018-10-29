Thousands volunteer to rise up for the Super Bowl

ATLANTA - Super Bowl fever is here.
Thousands of volunteers can't wait to show visitors what Atlanta has to offer.
Their job is to make visitors feel welcome. Jody Martin from Atlanta’s west end is up for the task.
“I am very friendly! My husband says there’s no strangers anywhere near me,” Martin said.
Martin was one of 6,000 volunteers who came out for a Super Bowl volunteers kick-off celebration Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz stadium. The excitement was contagious.
"As you see here today, we found 10,000 of the most passionate, energetic, dedicated people that we could!”
But Atlanta Super Bowl host committee Chief Operating Officer Brett Daniels was worried, at first.
“We sat there in Minnesota, and I was scared to death. Where are we going to find volunteers that want to come out and really be the face of Atlanta?” Daniels said.
But Daniels said more than 30,000 people applied – and they could only accept a third. The volunteer ambassadors will be stationed at the airport, in hotels, and on sidewalks, ready to help visitors.
“This is my city, and I want to show everybody else how wonderful this place is,” Daniels said.
