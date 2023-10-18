Thousands of “kidnapped” posters up around metro Atlanta to raise awareness for those in Israel

ATLANTA — “KIDNAPPED” is typed in all caps across a red header adorning the top of an 8.5x11 poster.

The photo varies but every flyer tells the story of an Israeli reportedly kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas.

Thousands of posters are stapled, taped, or glued around public places throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

“This is kidnapped people. This is not pro-Israel, pro-Palestine,” Zeke said.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna talked to Zeke, who did not give his last name, as he was putting up posters. He lived in Israel for 30 years but has called Atlanta home for the past seven years.

“Our goal is to raise awareness around the kidnapped Israelis,” Zeke said. “I have a 2-year-old and 4-year-old at home, and I have posters of 2-year-olds and 4-year-olds, and I tell myself these could be my kids.”

According to Zeke, a local printer made about 10,000 of the flyers to be distributed around Atlanta.

According to the New York Times, two Israeli artists created the design.

The Israeli-American Council has since distributed the images throughout the country, leaning on local printers to make thousands of the flyers.

“It was very important for us to take this campaign and use our power to really distribute it to as many cities as possible throughout the United States,” said the Vice President of Activism for Israeli American Council Karen Bar-Or.

Bar-Or said they may have seen around 100,000 of the flyers put up around the country. She says the goal is to raise awareness, to inform, and to win the battle of public opinion as Israel fights a war.

“We need to remind people about why this started, and we need to remind people what happened,” Bar-Or said.

“It’s half raising awareness, and it’s half us feeling that we are doing something,” Zeke said.

Zeke says he’s put up more than 200 flyers in the past few days and has no plans to stop.

“It doesn’t matter if you agree with Israel or agree with the Palestinians or Hamas. These are civilians who were kidnapped, this is a bigger issue. It’s not humane, it’s a monstrosity,” Zeke said.

