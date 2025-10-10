Those with Middle East ties express cautious optimism about peace deal

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Metro Atlanta residents with ties to the region are reacting to a new ceasefire agreement with cautious optimism.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco reported from downtown Alpharetta, where she spoke to various community members concerned about the ceasefire’s stability. Many have seen peace deals fall through before, and there is apprehension about the 200 U.S. troops set to head to the region.

Rabbi Daniel Dorsch of Congregation Etz Chaim expressed the need for coexistence, saying, “This kind of thing can’t happen again. We don’t have to love each other but we need to learn to live together for our children and for our children’s children and for better future for everybody in that region.”

Nidal Ibrahim, former executive director of the Arab-American Institute, shared his cautious optimism.

“I am cautiously optimistic that this ceasefire agreement will hold, but it’s important that this be the first step of a long process that leads eventually to a two-state solution, an actual peace settlement that means creating a Palestinian state along Israel,” he said.

The ceasefire agreement includes provisions for the release of hostages and prisoners, a factor both believe will play a crucial role in its success.

Military families in the area are particularly concerned about the deployment of 200 U.S. troops to the region, while members of the Jewish community have loved ones in the Israeli military.

Palestinians and Israelis in Atlanta, some of whom escaped the warzone, are worried about their families and homes.

